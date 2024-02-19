Teen sentenced after police find explicit videos in trash folder

A TEENAGER has been sentenced in a Tamworth court after he admitted to procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity.
The 19-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing.
The male teenager was sentenced to an 18-month good behaviour bond, with the strict condition he has no written or electronic contact, including via social media, with anyone under the age of 16.
The 19-year-old was charged with the unlawful sex charge after police found explicit videos in the trash folder of his phone in May 2023.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal the man met his victim through mutual friends, had hung out in person and chatted online, before forming a relationship.
The girl was 14 years old at the time of the offending.
Agreed police facts state the man asked the girl for "images of a sexual nature" shortly after they met.
The offender and the girl exchanged a number of explicit videos and photos in the following months.
On May 16, 2023, a relative of the victim became aware of the images and videos after she heard the girl saying "no, no I don't want to".
At the time, the girl was naked and on a video call with the offender, according to the agreed facts.
Police were alerted, and investigators attended the 19-year-old's home where they executed a search warrant.
Officers searched the man's phone which revealed two explicit videos in his trash folder.
In court, the 19-year-old was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, or good behaviour bond, for the procure child for unlawful sexual activity charge.
Magistrate Julie Soars added the conditions the 19-year must perform 50 hours of community service work; and not be in the company of any person under the age of 16, unless accompanied by a responsible adult.
The 19-year-old is also prohibited from having electronic or written communication with anyone under the age of 16, unless approved.
The possess child abuse material was also taken into account during the sentencing.
The charge relates to a breach of the order, which was put in place to protect the teenage girl, on June 20, 2023.
He was convicted of the offence and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, or CCO.
The 19-year-old was also ordered to perform 20 hours of community service, and comply with the order.
