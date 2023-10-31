The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 19, pleads guilty to child sex abuse charge in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 1 2023 - 5:45am
A MAN who was found with explicit videos in the trash folder of his phone has admitted to procuring a teenage girl for an unlawful sexual activity.

