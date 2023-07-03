A COURT has heard a man had nothing on his criminal record when he was accused of possessing child abuse material.
An 18-year-old man - who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim - has fronted Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with sex and child abuse offences.
The court heard the matter would remain in the local court, but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be prosecuting the case.
The man - who has not been required to enter pleas - is charged with procuring a 14-year-old child for unlawful sexual activity; and possessing child abuse material.
It's the police case the man procured the 14-year-old into unlawful sexual activity between 12:01am on October 15 and 9:30pm on October 16, last year, in Oxley Vale.
The man is accused of being in possession of child abuse material between 12:01am on October 15 and 12:15am on May 18, this year.
He was charged with the offences the next day.
The man has pleaded guilty to knowingly contravening an apprehended violence order.
Both matters will return to court in August.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
