Court date pushed back after teen makes 'very late' request to change plea

A SENTENCE date has been pushed back for a teenager charged with procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity after a court heard of a possible change of plea.
The 19-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing when the matter was adjourned.
"I'm now instructed to make a traversal application," the teenager's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor said.
Court documents show the teenager was charged with procuring the same protected person for unlawful sexual activity; and possessing child abuse material.
The 19-year-old previously pleaded guilty to breaching the order.
"This is a very late traversal of plea," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"This is the sixth mention after the plea was entered."
The court heard the 19-year-old would maintain his pleas of guilty to the procuring and possessing charges, which is being prosecuted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Court documents reveal the man met his alleged victim, who was 14-years-old at the time, through mutual friends, and had hung out in person, chatted online, and formed a relationship.
The 19-year-old started sending the girl gifts shortly after they met, and asked her to send him "images of a sexual nature", agreed police facts state.
On several occasions, at the request of the offender, the girl filmed explicit videos of herself and sent them to him on Snapchat.
In May 2023, a relative of the young girl found a number of photos and videos on her phone, which had been exchanged with the offender.
Investigators went to the 19-year-old's home, executed a search warrant, and found two explicit videos in the trash folder of his phone.
He told police the girl had told him she was 15 turning 16, and he had removed her on Snapchat after being served with an order prohibiting contact so they couldn't talk anymore.
He was arrested and charged with the offences. The teenager was accused of contravening the AVO in June 2023.
The court heard the ALS would no longer be representing the teenager and the matter would be transferred to Legal Aid.
The matter was adjourned until later in January for the plea traversal application to be made.
