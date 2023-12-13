High rises on Tamworth's horizon as city makes huge step towards CBD living

Tamworth is taking a leap into big-city living with the approval of its first eight-storey apartment complex.
The new complex, Menzies, will boast a two-storey pub and café, 22 residential apartments, two serviced apartments, five commercial shops, communal gym, and swimming pool.
"Buildings like this are the way of the future," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
"I don't think it, I guarantee it. That will be the future. There are a lot of people with the desire to live in our vibrant CBD."
The Menzies development application was first submitted to council almost two years ago.
It has been through four community consultation periods and racked up more than 350 objections.
Developers Campbell and Narree McIntosh resubmitted plans for the high-rise apartment building - slated for Marius and Dowe Street - after concern erupted over the impact on the area's heritage.
"We have listened to the community, adjusted the scale of the project, sought engineering solutions where necessary, worked closely with council's planning department, and made compromises," Mr McIntosh said at council's latest meeting.
"Most importantly, we listened."
The developer said the project was worth more than $20 million to Tamworth's economy, but it still had its critics.
The project's detractors have issues with the project's lack of building separation, possible overshadowing of heritage-listed buildings, potential for noise complaints, and parking shortfall.
Councillor Steve Mears, the only one to vote against the project, said each of these issues had merit.
His biggest concern is the effect the new development will have on the neighbouring Tamworth Hotel, which has been a live music venue and cultural mainstay of the CBD for more than 30 years.
"Does it mean the potential closing of another business to facilitate a new one?" Cr Mears said.
"Until issues of that nature are resolved my vote will be no."
Co-owners of the Tamworth Hotel Dan Whitten and Luke Prout also spoke at the council meeting to highlight their concerns.
The duo believe TRC will be inundated with noise complaints once the apartments are built.
They said one of the building's serviced apartments for short-term stays will sit a mere six metres from their beer garden's live music stage.
"I've got nothing but love for Tamworth and I want nothing more than to see this city prosper," Mr Prout said.
"But I believe nobody wins unless everybody wins. I want a win-win outcome for everyone in this."
But the publicans' concerns were overruled by eight councillors who felt their objections have been adequately addressed.
"The building separation, well, take a walk up Peel Street. There's even a hotel with shared walls. If the owner of [the Tamworth Hotel] wants to expand that's great," Cr Helen Tickle said.
"Tamworth's lost a lot of inner-city pubs. We've lost the Goodys, we've lost the Impy, we've lost the Alby. The services club is moving out. I think it's vital we do have another quality pub in our CBD," Cr Bede Burke agreed.
The Menzies complex still needs a Building Sustainability Index (BASIX) certificate from the state government to proceed.
Councillors authorised TRC general manager Paul Bennett to give the apartments the final go-ahead once the BASIX certificate comes through.
