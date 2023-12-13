The Northern Daily Leader
High rises on Tamworth's horizon as city makes huge step towards CBD living

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated December 13 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:45pm
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb talks to media about the Menzies development which has just been given the green light to start construction behind the Urban Vogue Day Spa at the left-most part of frame. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth is taking a leap into big-city living with the approval of its first eight-storey apartment complex.

