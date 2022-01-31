Apartment plan a decade-long dream coming true for mum-and-dad developers

news, latest-news,

The husband-and-wife developers behind Tamworth's first six-storey apartment revealed they have been working on the $9 million project for the better part of a decade. Campbell and Narree McIntosh, who own Dungowan Station, told the Leader they want to build apartment units to such a high standard, they want to live in one. They've even picked one out. The project will be another first for Tamworth, featuring a pub and cafe beneath the residences, like you might find in a street in metropolitan Europe. As Tamworth Brewing Company, the duo plan to brew their own beer and then sell it inside the space. READ MORE: "We've been to Canada, America, Amsterdam, we've been to a lot of countries seeing how they brew and what they do," Mr McIntosh said. "It's always exciting bringing those ideas back to a regional town like Tamworth." Like many passionate urbanists, the couple have spent years travelling the world, and their new development is designed to look and feel similar to real places they have visited in Europe's big cities. "It's a place where Narree and I would like to live," he said. "And if we would like to live there we think other people would like to live there too. "We definitely intend to live there." After a decade of design, the couple have spent hundreds of thousands on hundreds of pages of planning reports, environmental impact statements, building plans, heritage plans and traffic impact assessments. The pair used Hill Lockart Architects to submit plans for the multi-storey apartment block to council last year. But despite all the paper, there is yet to be a drop of concrete actually laid, or any guarantee that the plans will meet approval. Mr McIntosh admitted that the $9 million price tag is scary, but it's not the first time for the couple. As Senso Resources, the duo have already developed the Amberoo apartments and Cafe Retro on Janison Street, among other projects. They also operate a popular wedding destination, Dungowan Station. A recent project to add tiny home accommodation to the farm is nearing completion. They anticipate that young, retired and single people, particularly professionals, will buy the units. They will go for sale off the plan before construction is complete. The two six-storey towers, to be built behind the heritage-listed 'Old Hotel Building' on Marius Street, will feature 31 apartments, commercial space and amenities. The brewery will have a neighbouring cafe. Assuming a reasonably rapid development approval, the duo hope to be able to get started on the project as early as this year as an aspirational goal. Construction of the brewery would take about six months or so, and then another six to eight months for the apartments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

