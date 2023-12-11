Publicans want more consideration put into next door apartment complex

Co-owners of the well-known Tamworth Hotel Luke Prout and Dan Whitten say they're not anti-development, they just want more consideration for the future of the Tamworth CBD.
On the eve of one of the most controversial council meeting's of the year, a proposed seven-storey apartment to be built behind the Tamworth Hotel in Marius Street will be voted on by Tamworth councillors.
They say the development poses a great risk to the future of their business and leaves them with no chance for future development.
The architectural design for the new development shows it will be built right to the boundary of where the two properties meet.
"It's going to be very hard for residents and this business to co-exist in the way we should," Mr Prout said.
Currently, the architectural design elements include apartment windows looking out over the back of the venue, and bedrooms located only a few metres away from the pub's main stage.
"Long-term there will be major issues, as people will be buying an apartment six metres away from the live stage (located in the beer garden)," Mr Prout said.
The Tamworth Hotel has become a key player in the regional city's live music landscape.
The venue has already booked more than 40 acts to perform on the hotel's main stage for the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Mr Prout said for more than 30 years live music has been played loud and proud on that stage.
"We are also a key supporter of local and Indigenous acts," said Mr Whitten said.
The publicans emphasise the development plans need more consideration before council gives the green light.
The main concerns they raise are in regards to noise, parking, and the design.
Mr Whitten said they are licensed till 2am, and the amount of noise from the pub will not be fair on the complex's future residents.
"These buildings are going to dwarf and look into each other, because they are building to their boundary, so we can't built to ours," he said
Mr Prout said they want to understand the developers' thought process regarding these designs.
"There is room for slight variations that would get rid of all the issues," he said.
Mr Whitten said there hadn't been enough community consultation for this development.
The project has racked up more than 350 objections since plans were first lodged in 2022.
"We have spent over $50,000 on experts and a lot of their comments and feedback have been ignored, in terms of an updated design," he said.
Tamworth-born Prout said he wanted to protect the city's culture as it is quite close to his heart.
"I've got a lot of staff to think about. I think we can all go forward together if we do this the right way," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.