Owner makes 'bittersweet' decision to close popular steak restaurant

An iconic Tamworth restaurant known for serving up steak, burgers, and curly fries for more than three decades has permanently closed its doors
Owners of Hog's Breath Cafe released an online statement on Tuesday, May 21, notifying customers, friends, and fans of the franchise about the closure.
"It is a bittersweet moment for us to relay the news that Hog's Breath Cafe Tamworth has closed permanently after 31 years," the statement said.
"It's been an absolute honour to get to serve the greater Tamworth community."
A sign on the door of the Peel Street business said the restaurant would be closed on May 19, just two days before the closure was announced.
The celebration was attended by loyal customers, business leaders, councillors, and local sporting personalities.
At the time the entrepreneur from South Australia, said the change of ownership would come with a change in attitude and a revamp in customer service.
The Leader contacted Mr Schultz about the closure but he declined to comment.
The saloon and grill has had a number of owners during its three-decade-long service to the community.
"We've taken great pride in being a place for your families to dine for great food, fun times, and incredible memories since 1993," the online statement said
"We will also miss our long-time customers as well as the shop neighbours and owners who have been very supportive."
