Quipolly Dam project officially opens after two decades in the making

The Quipolly Dam project has finally crossed the finish line after two decades.
The plant was officially opened to the Liverpool Plains community on Tuesday, May 21.
Taps throughout Quirindi and Werris Creek are now hooked up to fresh, clean water thanks to a $36.9 million world-class water treatment plant and pipeline.
Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Mayor Doug Hawkins said the project may have gone over time, but it was on budget.
"It was a huge project and something we worked hard on to get the finances," he said.
"I'm proud that we have now delivered clean, safe drinking water to the region. Something that residents have never had before."
The project was jointly funded by Federal ($15 million) and State ($10 million) governments with Liverpool Plains Shire Council contributing $11.9 million.
The new water treatment plant includes cutting-edge technology to remove particles and algae, to produce up to six million litres of high-quality water, which is then delivered to the Werris Creek, Quirindi, and Willow Tree communities via a 20 kilometre pipeline.
The new infrastructure also includes a 0.4ML water reservoir in Werris Creek for better supply storage, a destratification system, and an upgrade to the dam's intake.
Cr Hawkins said prior to the dam upgrade the water quality throughout the Liverpool Plains was "quite poor".
"We had an ageing plant that needed replacing and the water quality was quite poor, particularly in Werris Creek," he said.
"The water quality in Quirindi was better, but it had its challenges as well."
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson said the community is now "equipped with all the latest bells and whistles" when it comes to water.
"Water infrastructure unlocks economic opportunities for regional towns, and in this case we've seen dozens of local jobs created through the design and construction process, and now a water supply system is in place that can service more houses, businesses, and visitors in this beautiful region, which is a win-win," she said.
Despite that win for the Liverpool Plains, both New England MP Barnaby Joyce and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson expressed their ongoing "disappointment" at the cancellation of the Dungowan Dam.
Mr Joyce said the current government had shown "disapproval for regional areas".
"If a coalition has a victory in the future and the dam deal is back on the table, otherwise, what are you going to do?" Mr Joyce said.
"We [New England, North West] are going to need that water infrastructure."
