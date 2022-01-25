news, latest-news,

A heritage-listed Marius Street building will become part of Tamworth's first large multi-storey apartment if council signs off on the plan. Developer Hill Lockart Architects has submitted plans for a $9 million new six-storey apartment and commercial complex to Tamworth Regional Council on Boxing Day last year. Council accepted it on January 13. The new development includes the 'Old Hotel Building', also called the 'Railway Hotel', a historic Victorian-style pub which houses the Urban Vogue Day Spa, on the Marius Street lot immediately next to the Tamworth Hotel. The historic building, which is on the local heritage list, was built in the 19th century, according to a heritage assessment conducted for the development application. It would become part of Tamworth's first large apartment building, if approved by councillors. Planning documents show the two structures, both about 25 metres tall, would occupy four lots which cover from Marius Street all the way to Dowe Street and Bourke Street. The "mixed-use" facility would contain 31 apartments, a micro-brewery, a cafe, a laundry, plus communal facilities for residents including a gym, a business centre, grassed open spaces and a pool. The Marius Street fronting would contain two commercial premises within the heritage building and there would be a third within an extension to the rear of the existing building. All told the facility would contain about 4370 square metres of gross floor area. The structures would be serviced by 37 car parks. None of the heritage elements of the Old Hotel Building are set to go, though the developer plans to demolish some additions to the building on its southern facade it claims were constructed in the late-20th century. "Internal alterations are proposed to repurpose part of the building," the development report said. "The proposed residential towers, although more than 20m in height, would blend with the existing streetscape, due to proposed compatible design features and substantial setbacks to Marius Street." A heritage impact statement conducted for the development plan by heritage assessment consultants Urbis, ruled there would be "no impact to the significance on the item or items in the vicinity" as a result of the new structures. Tamworth council's Blueprint 100 planning scheme permits high-density options for living in the inner city.

