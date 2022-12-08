AFTER 138 submissions were lodged slamming the location of the city's first large multi-storey apartment complex, plans for the development have been scaled back.
Developers Campbell and Narree McIntosh have resubmitted plans for the high-rise apartment building, slated for Marius and Dowe Street, after concern erupted over the impact on the area's heritage and the neighbouring Tamworth Hotel.
Tower one, which will sit behind Urban Vogue on Marius Street and adjacent to the beer garden of the Tamworth Hotel, will now boast just three storeys instead of five.
But tower two, which will be accessed from Dowe Street, will now be seven storeys and a basement, an increase from the original planned six storeys.
The development will still include a pub, cafe, brewery, courtyard, swimming pool and gym, but only 22 residential apartments will be available; a decrease of nine.
Parking will also be reduced by six spaces.
When the proposed development was first placed on public exhibition in March this year, seven submissions supported the proposed development and others supported the principle of "mixed-use" developments.
During the exhibition period, 138 submissions were made in objection to the high-rise being adjacent to the Tamworth Hotel and beer garden.
With others not explicitly identifying the hotel, but raising concerns about the potential impacts on live music, particularly during the annual country music festival.
In an application submitted to Tamworth Regional Council, the developers said the decision to lower the height of tower one, while increasing the height of tower two, was to help retain the heritage of the existing buildings on Marius Street.
"The amended massing and separation of the larger tower and setback from the heritage item [Urban Vogue building] has reduced the overall massing and potential visual impacts of the development," the report says.
"The bulk of the proposed development will be concentrated at the rear Dowe Street frontage, away from the heritage item and will appear as a development on the street behind, in the backdrop of the heritage items."
The development is said to benefit the entire community by creating "housing choice", short-term employment during construction and long-term employment within the development.
"The proposal is an opportunity to implement the vision for the Tamworth CBD area by providing shop-top living with commercial uses, including dining and entertainment, provided for on ground level, which would particularly add to the vibrancy of Dowe Street," the application says.
The application states the development should not be considered a heritage issue with the design developed in collaboration with an architect and council.
"Design elements such as quoining, window treatment and hipped roof form help to contribute to the heritage character," the report says.
The proposed development will involve minor demolition to parts of the exterior and interior of the heritage-listed urban vogue building.
The heritage item and rear wing will be retained with demolition limited to the late 20th century addition, which is of "no heritage significance".
The development will require the original heritage windows to be filled in, but the developer considers this to be "reasonable".
The plans are open for public comment until December 23.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
