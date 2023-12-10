The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth's first large CBD apartment complex makes another run at council

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 11 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council is set to make a major decision on the future of the CBD at their next meeting on Tuesday, December 12. File picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council is set to make a major decision on the future of the CBD at their next meeting on Tuesday, December 12. File picture by Peter Hardin

A controversial first step in revolutionising Tamworth's CBD living is going to the local council for approval once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.