Tamworth's first large CBD apartment complex makes another run at council

A controversial first step in revolutionising Tamworth's CBD living is going to the local council for approval once again.
A Development Application (DA) for the city's first large multi-storey apartment complex - slated for Marius and Dowe streets - will be on the cards at council's last meeting of the year on December 12.
A report going to councillors says the DA has garnered a total of 364 objections across four public exhibition periods since it was first lodged in January 2022.
However, the report says the community's concerns have been addressed through a combination of the developers scaling back the project's scope and, if approved, the imposition of 129 consent conditions by Tamworth Regional Council.
One major condition is a development contribution of $1.27 million to offset what the report says is "a parking shortfall of 56 spaces".
The report says the money would then go "toward public car parking" in accordance with council's Development Contributions Plan 2013.
Council's traffic assessment suggests the new development - which includes a cafe, boutique brewery, courtyard, swimming pool, communal gym, and 22 residential apartments - will need 99 total parking spaces.
If approved, the planned development will provide 37 on-site parking spaces for residents, visitors, and staff.
Parking in the CBD is already a major bone of contention residents and businesses have with the local council as calls for a multi-storey car park continue going nowhere.
One positive aspect the report notes is the proposed development aligns with council's goal of building more housing in the CBD.
But realising that goal could take some time even if the DA gets approved.
The current plan for the development is to build all of the commercial aspects first.
The apartments would only come after the gym, cafe, two-storey pub, on-site carpark, and an "additional commercial tenancy" are built, the council report says.
Other concerns raised by neighbours of the proposed apartment complex involve the impact it will have on surrounding heritage buildings and businesses.
But the report says council "should be satisfied that the applicant has provided sufficient design elements and assessment against heritage impacts".
One major concern for the next-door Tamworth Hotel on Marius Street is the possibility of getting noise complaints from the apartment's new residents.
The hotel regularly hosts concerts in its outdoor beer garden, particularly during the annual country music festival.
A noise impact assessment commissioned by the developers says this issue can be mitigated by installing thicker-than-usual windows on apartments facing the beer garden, similar to ones used for dwellings built near busy roads or rail lines.
Husband-and-wife developers Campbell and Narree McIntosh of Senso Resources are confident the new-and-improved DA will get councillors' approval.
The couple recently told the Leader both commercial and residential interest in the complex has been very strong and they're confident construction will begin next year.
The DA still needs a Building Sustainability Index (BASIX) certificate from the state government to proceed.
If the DA is approved, councillors will authorise general manager Paul Bennett to make the final determination on the project once its BASIX certificate comes through.
