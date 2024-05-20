Proposed serviced apartments to increase accommodation options near CBD

A two-storey serviced apartment complex is set to be added to the mix of Tamworth's accommodation options.
A Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) has been lodged with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to demolish the existing carpark at 250-250a Armidale Road, East Tamworth, and construct 12 serviced apartments.
The development will also include "upgrades to the external appearance of the existing Motorcycle Museum".
The report details how these apartments will "act as a major drawcard for housing tourists and visitors to Tamworth".
"The commercial serviced apartment construction provides an attractive and highly functional short-term accommodation development for the enjoyment of visitors and tourists in Tamworth," the report states.
"The development will also provide a suitable type of housing for visitors or residents for the increasing population of Tamworth."
If approved, the development is estimated to cost $3,649,555.
The building's first floor will have five one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom accessible unit, with each one including a living/kitchen, bathroom, and patio area.
The second floor will have a similar layout, but these units will not include a living /kitchen area.
A total of 12 parking spaces are allocated for visitors and two driveways access Armidale Road to limit the impact on traffic.
The design will incorporate a range of sustainable practices, including passive solar design principles, energy-efficient applications and fixtures, water-sensitive urban design, and the collection and separation of recyclable waste.
The report states the construction of the short-term accommodation will provide "positive impacts on the local economy through investment, increasing spending, and increasing the employment market."
"The proposal will also have positive social impacts through providing the establishment of alternative accommodation for the tourism industry," the report states.
"It represents a sound economic use of land, a return on investment and stimulates the local economy in the short term through the construction process and in the long term through an increase in visitors.
"There have been no negative economic impacts identified in association with the proposed development."
