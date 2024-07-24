After 49 years of teaching, Bill and Jan sell Harlow Park

Four years after retiring and closing down their much-loved horse riding school, Bill and Jan Upjohn have sold 'Harlow Park' located just outside Uralla.
In October 2020, right in the middle of COVID restrictions, Bill and Jan announced that after 49 years of lessons, they would call it a day.
"The last few drought years and finally the COVID-19 pandemic gave us the final push," Mr Upjohn said.
"We have had a wonderful time of it here at Harlow Park and made hundreds of friends through our Horses and work, we truly wish we could have gone on forever."
Mr and Mrs Upjohn had decades of riding teaching experience between them and offered riding lessons ranging from beginner to advanced across all ages. They raised and trained horses to cater to differences in riders' experience.
"At one stage we had 60 horses here on the farm," Mr Upjohn said.
"They were all like family to us, we always went to a lot of trouble to make sure the rider was matched to the horse. We had to make sure the temperament was right, and it often took over 12 months before some of them were okay to be ridden."
They not only offered standard riding lessons but also trail and bush rides and all types of specialised riding instruction. According to Mr Upjohn, several national riding champions have passed through Harlow Park over the years, including Thaisa Erwin, who is competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Show Jumping.
Mr and Mrs Upjohn were married 57 years ago in 1966, the couple have been around horses for most of their lives.
They moved to Harlow Park in 1972 and began teaching with Jan heavily involved with the local pony club.
"Over time it just expanded and eventually we were operating -day trail rides into the gorge country. Some of my fondest memories were of those trips, Mr Upjohn said.
"There was something for everyone, we had a variety of rides, from one or two hours to two or more-day camping treks as well as family riding farm stays, pack horse treks, riding camps for children, and riding holidays for all ages and skill levels."
The couple often hosted families and youngsters from out of town looking for an authentic high-country riding experience. In these instances they would stay onsite at the homestead, enjoying homestyle cooking complete with ready-made breakfasts, warm fires, and days of horse-riding joy.
"We will be sad to leave here after so many years," Mr Upjohn said.
"So many of our students still drop in to visit. We might have to put a sign on the gate letting them know we have moved into town.
"We would just like to say thank you to everyone who has supported our establishment over the years.
"Sorry, we aren't able to continue, and good luck to everyone."
