LOCAL developers Campbell and Narree McIntosh have invested countless dollars and years of their life perfecting plans for Tamworth's first large multi-storey apartment complex.
They hope the project, slated for Marius and Dowe streets, will be the first of many inner-city apartments for Tamworth and will be an asset for the whole community.
That's why after a period of consultation with the public, they have scaled back its height.
The proposed building for 143 Marius Street - which houses the Urban Vogue Day Spa - has been reduced from seven to four storeys. Plans for a building directly behind it on Dowe Street remain at seven storeys.
Instead of the initially proposed 33 apartments, the development has been scaled back to 24.
The original development application (DA) was submitted to Tamworth Regional Council back in January, and opened to community consultation in April.
Mr McIntosh revealed to the Leader the revised version of the plan has been submitted to council and is set to go back to community consultation later in the year.
"Overall, the public feedback was quite positive, but there were some comments that we took on board," he said.
"I think it's important that we listen to what the public does have to say, although some of those comments didn't really require us to make any changes.
"But, I'm a long term resident and we want to allow people there to be happy and feel welcome."
The "mixed-use" commercial and residential facility still includes plans for a micro-brewery, cafe, laundry and communal facilities for residents including a gym, business centre, grassed open spaces and pool.
The developers - who own Dungowan Station - love the project so much they've even picked out the penthouse apartment for themselves.
"The building is very similar to what it was before, it's very tastefully designed," Mr McIntosh said.
"Although our consultants determined there was no overshadowing, to take shadowing out of play completely, we reduced the height just a little bit.
"At the end of the day you can't just build three or four apartments, you've got to build what works economically and what blends into the surrounds."
Mr McIntosh said there's already been about 23 genuine inquiries into the complex.
"We've got so many people coming into Tamworth at the moment that are looking for various types of accommodation, and that is a need that is missed at the moment," he said.
"We want to be the first that does a quality project on Dowe Street."
Tamworth Regional Council's manager of development Sam Lobsey told the Leader staff are assessing the reviewed application, which will be placed back on public exhibition.
"Council's assessment staff are currently reviewing amended documentation received by the applicant following council's request for additional information earlier this year," he said.
"There have been ongoing discussions between council, the applicant and developer."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
