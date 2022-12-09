IF Campbell McIntosh was happy about the plans to develop the city's first multi-storey complex apartment building, he's even happier now after rejigging the proposal to address the concerns of the community.
Alongside his wife Naree, the husband-and-wife are the developers behind the apartment complex slated for Marius and Dowe streets, which was placed back on public exhibition on Thursday after community consultation.
Mr McIntosh said, as a long-time residents, past business chamber president and rugby club life member, he was keen to listen to the feedback.
"We've invested in this community for a long time," he said.
"I think it's important to listen to the community and take on board some of the issues that were raised."
The height of the Marius Street facing tower has been lowered, with the bulk of the development to be facing Dowe Street.
"We want all the people who will purchase one of the apartments to feel as though they are welcome and part of the community," Mr McIntosh said.
"We've done that by going away and doing a slight redesign."
With the new plans on public exhibition until December 23, Mr McIntosh said he was focusing on the employment opportunities created by the construction of the development and the potential to bring a "buzz" to Dowe Street.
"Our consultants have addressed the issues that have been raised and I've got total confidence in what our consultants have come up with and designed," he said.
"There's just so many positives about the building we've created."
Tess Kelly
