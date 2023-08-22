The group which represents Tamworth's ratepayers has questioned the need for a new council car parking survey, because they say residents have already been clear about what's needed.
The online survey was launched by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) on Tuesday, August 22, and provides residents the opportunity to give feedback on community car parking needs.
That feedback will be used to update the Tamworth CBD Parking Strategy, to make sure it's still in line with council's strategic direction as per Blueprint 100.
TRC Manager Strategy, Assets and Design Graeme McKenzie said the survey will focus on under-utilised car parks outwards of the Tamworth CBD, such as the one located on Gipps Street.
"We have a number of car parks that are not over well utilised. We just need to work with our community to change behaviours to get more use out of the area," he said.
The survey will look at a variety of factors including security cameras, accessibility, and the growing popularity of electric vehicles and so the need for more chargers.
"We encourage people in their responses to tell us the issues they have and why they use some car parks instead of others," Mr McKenzie said.
"This is all about informing council to allow us to make the best decision possible."
But vice president of Tamworth Ratepayers' Association David McKinnon said as a growing city Tamworth needs an affordable, central, multi-storey car park.
"You just cannot have what they [TRC] are doing at the moment," Mr McKinnon said.
"Particularly they are cutting into the Bicentennial Park to sacrifice valuable park land for a car park, and then they sell off the one on Kable Avenue, which would make the perfect destination for that multi-storey car park."
Mr McKinnon said residents want the convenience of parking in the CBD, close to shops, doctors, and other amenities.
He said they don't want to trek across bridges and fields to access what they need.
The strategy will not only focus on Tamworth, but also extend to regional villages and towns, including Nundle, Barraba, Manilla and Kootingal.
It will also take into consideration high traffic areas such as the Sports and Entertainment Precinct in South Tamworth and the Bridge Street Precinct in West Tamworth.
Mr McKenzie said down the track council might consider a multi-storey car park, but he doubts it will happen in his lifetime.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
