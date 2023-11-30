The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Exclusive

Plans for a new medical hub will help plug shortage of healthcare workers

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 30 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burke and Smyth Commercial managing director Gavin Knee with Senso Resources director Campbell McIntosh. Picture by Peter Hardin
Burke and Smyth Commercial managing director Gavin Knee with Senso Resources director Campbell McIntosh. Picture by Peter Hardin

A new medical hub is on the horizon for Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.