Driver to fight sentence after deadly charity rally crash kills passenger

By Tess Kelly
November 28 2023 - 5:30am
A MAN who was found guilty of negligent driving when he lost control, slammed into a tree, and killed his passenger during a charity car rally is set to appeal his conviction and sentence.

