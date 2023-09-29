A COURT has heard a man was not driving "crazy" or trying to "push the limits" when his passenger was killed during a charity car rally.
Csaba Somogyi appeared in Tamworth Local Court on September 29, for the last day of a week-long hearing after he was charged in the wake of a fatal crash near Manilla in 2020.
Somogyi is accused of negligent driving occasioning death after the passenger in his car died on March 5, 2020, in Borah Creek, between Manilla and Barraba.
It's the crown case Somogyi was driving negligently when he allegedly lost control of the car on a bend, and slammed into a tree.
During the closing submissions, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Silas Morrison told the court Somogyi had driven negligently due to the speed he allegedly took the corner at, and or the line in which he allegedly travelled.
Mr Silas said Somogyi had allegedly driven on the loose gravel of the road, instead of the main path while taking the corner.
"The reasonable prudent person wouldn't have taken the corner at that speed, or position," he said.
It's alleged Somogyi was driving at about 81 kilometres an hour at the beginning of the corner before allegedly losing control of the car.
Mr Silas said Somogyi had told police in an interview he wasn't experienced driving on dirt roads, and was aware of warnings and hazards after attending briefings each morning of the rally.
"He wasn't experienced, he knew himself to be inexperienced," Mr Silas said.
"He was unskilled, he knew himself to be unskilled, and needing to slow down."
Somogyi was participating in the Riverina Redneck Rally at the time of the crash, which raises money for Country Hope, a charity supporting children with cancer.
He was also injured and hospitalised from the crash.
During closing, Somogyi's defence barrister Sebastian De Brennan told the court despite the "unfortunate", and "tragic" accident, Somogyi was not criminally negligent.
He said by taking a "global reading" of the accused's interview with police in the week after the crash, Somogyi had taken a "prudent approach" to driving during the rally.
Mr De Brennan quoted answers Somogyi had provided to police about how he had been driving in the days and moments leading up to the crash.
"I believe I did not drive crazy," Somogyi told police.
"I was trying to be as cautious as possible, and just use common sense.
"When it was too fast I just slowed down."
Mr De Brennan said police had taken statements from other drivers, but did not consult enough participants about how they handled the corner where the crash occurred.
He said during the hearing the court had heard evidence from another participant that their car had also slipped at the same corner.
Mr De Brennan said it was important to note the police had also recreated the moments before the collision, at a similar alleged speed, without any accident.
"The court cannot reasonably work backwards to say clearly some people got around that corner ... and we've got an end result where someone is dead, and we've got a tree, and by process of reverse engineering ... that he [Somogyi] is criminally negligent," Mr De Brennan said.
Mr De Brennan said when looking at a combination of all the evidence there is an "alternate rational hypothesis available" as to the circumstances of the collision.
Magistrate Brett Shields adjourned handing down his verdict to order a transcript of the court proceedings.
The case will return to court in November.
