The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Csaba Somogyi fronts hearing in Tamworth court after passenger dies

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 26 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Csaba Somogyi appeared in Tamworth Local Court for the first day of his hearing. Picture file
Csaba Somogyi appeared in Tamworth Local Court for the first day of his hearing. Picture file

A MAN has fronted the first day of his court hearing in Tamworth more than three years after his passenger was killed during a charity rally car crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.