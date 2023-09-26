The Northern Daily Leader
Riverina Redneck Rally organiser gives evidence in Csaba Somogyi's hearing

September 27 2023 - 9:30am
Csaba Somogyi fronted the second day of his hearing in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

AN organiser of a car rally has told a court the charity event "was not a race" after a participant died when a car struck a tree.

