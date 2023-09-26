AN organiser of a car rally has told a court the charity event "was not a race" after a participant died when a car struck a tree.
The 51-year-old joint director of the Riverina Redneck Rally appeared by video link to give evidence in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, September 26, for the second day of Csaba Smogoyi's week-long hearing.
Somogyi is accused of negligent driving occasioning death after the passenger in his car died on March 5, 2020, near Borah Creek, between Manilla and Barraba, on the outskirts of Tamworth.
It's the Crown case Somogyi was driving at a negligent speed when he allegedly lost control of the car on a bend, and hit a tree.
Somogyi has pleaded not guilty to the lone charge.
On the second day of the hearing, the joint director of the rally detailed to the court what happened in the hours before the collision.
She told the court the rally participants, who were raising money for Country Hope, a charity set up to support children with cancer, had camped at a sports ground in Warialda.
"It's not a race, that's not how it is," she said.
The court heard the participants were breathalysed, had breakfast, and were briefed about any potential hazards along the way.
The 51-year-old said after the cars set off, "all members" of the rally then stopped at a school in Gravesend for a second briefing.
She said the other rally director warned everyone there had been a "bit of rain, and the roads could be slippery".
The 51-year-old told the court the participants were also reminded every morning to drive safely.
"They need to be to driving to the conditions, and drive to their own experience," she told the court.
The participants then started driving towards Nundle, and the woman later recieved a call from the other director about a collision near Borah Creek.
She told the court she attended the crash site, and shortly after the rally was called off.
The next day, she went to the hospital to visit Somogyi who was also injured from the collision.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Silas Morrison tendered a number of photographs of the scene of the crash to the court.
Two videos were also played of a police officer driving the same route in the days after the crash at 70, and 80 kilometres.
On the first day of the hearing, Somogyi's defence barrister Sebastian De Brennan told the court it was "very important" to note the officer did the same drive, at a similar speed to the allegation against his client, without any accident.
The hearing will continue before magistrate Brett Shields on Wednesday.
