The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Brain Foundation's 20th annual Tamworth Christmas Fair spreads cheer

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia Greenway and Xixi Lu unleashed their inner artists at the 20th annual Brain Foundation Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 19. Picture by Peter Hardin
Amelia Greenway and Xixi Lu unleashed their inner artists at the 20th annual Brain Foundation Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 19. Picture by Peter Hardin

The Tamworth racecourse attracted several sleighs' worth of guests and elicited more than a few merry 'ho-ho-hos' on Sunday with a festive fiesta for the ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.