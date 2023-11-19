The Tamworth racecourse attracted several sleighs' worth of guests and elicited more than a few merry 'ho-ho-hos' on Sunday with a festive fiesta for the ages.
The Brain Foundation's annual Tamworth Christmas Fair rang in the holiday season with its 20th year of bringing locals yuletide joy while supporting advancements in Australian neurological research.
For just $3, visitors were swept into a holly jolly paradise of unique gifts for every shopper, from handmade clothing, to chilli jams and spreads, garden ornaments, and of course, Christmas decorations.
Delicious food and coffee offerings, available all day, warmed both the hearts and bellies of fair goers, keeping their energy high as they navigated the bustling stalls.
With more than 60 stalls twinkling with potential Christmas gifts, shoppers were spoiled for choice.
On top of shopping, the fair also featured face painting, arts and crafts, live music, and pony rides, creating an exciting and harmonious atmosphere for attendees of all ages to enjoy.
There was something for each tastebud for every hungry shopper, as well as a performance by the Tamworth and District Highland Society Pipeband to enjoy.
Money raised from the entry fee and raffle goes toward funding research into brain injury and disease, with last year's event going towards projects to improve outcomes after stroke, testing anti-seizure drugs, using "Mini-Brains" to make breakthroughs in treating Cerebral Palsy, and many more.
