Parking was at a premium at the Tamworth Racecourse on Sunday as thousands flocked through the gates for a good cause.
The Brain Foundation's annual Tamworth Christmas Fair saw a steady stream of visitors throughout Sunday as locals looked for a present to put under the tree.
Close to 60 stallholders had something for everyone from handmade kids and women's clothing, to chilli jams and spreads, a garden ornament or swing, and even a Christmas decoration.
All the good on offer were handmade by locals in the bush, for locals.
There was something for each tastebud for the hungry shopper, as well as coffee, sweet treats, pony rides and live music, including a performance by the Tamworth and District Highland Society Pipeband.
Money raised from the entry fee and raffle goes toward supporting brain injury and disease, with the committee this year pushing the funds towards the University of Newcastle's Daniel Beard in his research to improve outcomes after stroke.
