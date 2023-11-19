Neither Rohan Martin nor Jarrod Denman feel particularly anxious about their upcoming nationals tilt.
The One2Boxing pair, who will be joined at the Australian Amateur Boxing League Titles in Hobart by junior Reid Gray, both feel better prepared than ever after an intensive training camp.
"I really want this one. It's the one I've been training hard for," Martin said.
Denman, at 33 years old, is a late starter in boxing, but has already made a reputation for relentless pressure and indomitable heart in the ring.
And, fresh off the first major title of his career, his confidence has never been higher ahead of his maiden nationals campaign.
"When I was going into the Golden Gloves final, I was pretty nervous," Denman said.
"In my next fight, I'll have that to remember. I won't doubt myself again."
Also read:
The Tamworth trio will make the journey to Tasmania on Tuesday, for the tournament which will run from Thursday to Saturday.
Unlike the Golden Gloves, where the draws were released prior to the tournament, the boxers won't know who they fight until the day of the weigh-ins.
This, Martin said, might not be a bad thing as he looks to pick up a second nationals title in as many years.
"It helps a bit, because you're not worried about who you're fighting," he said.
"You just go down there, weigh in, and it is what it is. You have to deal with it on the day, it's pretty good to just get down there and get into it."
At 16 years old, Martin possesses a tall, strong build which usually belongs to those several years his senior.
As such, he has sparred with Denman, who is heavier and stronger, in preparation for the bout. And though the older man is less experienced, he carries the mental fortitude of a much more experienced fighter.
"I don't think a lot of people are willing to go as hard as I am in there," Denman said.
"When it's really getting hard, that's when I feel like I'm at my best. When we're really struggling in that last bit [of the fight], that's when I lift."
Neither Martin nor Denman have been to Australia's southernmost state before.
And while they are there, both will take the opportunity to do some sightseeing and explore Hobart's famous landmarks.
"That's one of my favourite parts about boxing. We can fight everywhere and anywhere ... it's great to travel with your mates," Martin said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.