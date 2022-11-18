CHRISTMAS cheer will help fund research to help stroke survivors recover.
When shoppers hit the Brain Foundation Christmas Fair on Sunday they'll be met with a carefully curated line-up of more than 60 stalls to get a head start on their shopping.
Brain Foundation Tamworth branch president Pip Warner said there would be both local and interstate stall holders ready to sell a selection of fashion, food, jewellery, homewares and toys.
"Each stall offers quality products, all handmade, all offered by local or regional country people," she said.
Music and entertainment will also be a feature of the day with performances by Tamworth musicians like Uptown Groove and Sophie Berlyn.
READ ALSO:
The money raised from donations, raffle tickets and a $3 entry fee will go towards supporting University of Newcastle's Daniel Beard in his research to improve outcomes after stroke.
Ms Warner said several members of the group had family who had suffered strokes.
"Stroke is so prevalent in the community and it's something that can have a devastating effect," she said.
"A lot of people have strokes in mid-life and they go on to live with disabilities for the rest of their lives."
Last year the money raised was donated to support research into nerve damage after chemotherapy.
Rain, hail or shine, Ms Warner said the event will go ahead no matter what, with all the stalls undercover and on concrete.
Kids under the age of 12 can enter for free.
The markets will be held at the Tamworth Racecourse from 9am until 3pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.