A NUMBER of serious charges have been dropped against a man and a woman accused of a crime spree which stretched across three towns.
Angela Lam and Tyrone Charles Brown appeared separately via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when some charges were dropped, and fresh allegations were pressed against the pair.
Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor Carly Berrigan told the court a string of charges against Brown were to be withdrawn.
One count of police pursuit not stop drive dangerously first offence; steal motor vehicle; carry cutting weapon upon apprehension; aggravated robbery with offensive weapon; and aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence were dropped by the prosecution in Brown's case.
Ms Berrigan said fresh allegations of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; custody of a knife in a public place; robbery in company; and two counts of police pursuit not stop drive dangerously second offence had now been levelled against Brown.
He is also facing one count of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
The charges stem from an alleged crime spree across Tamworth, Gunnedah, and Moree in May.
Ms Berrigan told the court Lam was now facing one count of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; robbery in company; and two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
READ ALSO:
Both Brown and Lam have been bail refused since they were arrested and charged with the offences in Moree.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Lam and Brown their matters had progressed, and separate case conferences would now be held to discuss any offers, and help them decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty.
Lam's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein told the court there was likely to be some "back and forth" about the alleged facts of the case.
Lam and Brown have not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Ms Soars said if pleas of guilty are entered the matter will be sent to the district court for a sentence to be imposed, and if they decide to plead not guilty, the matter will be set down for trial in the same court.
She said any discount to the sentence they may receive will depend on when, and if, they plead guilty to the charges.
Lam and Brown made no application for bail.
The co-accused will remain behind bars until their matters return to court separately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.