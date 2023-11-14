A MAN accused of assaulting another man has asked what's going to happen to his dog when he was refused bail in a Tamworth court.
Jason Jordon Trindall appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with fresh offences while on bail for other allegations.
The court heard the 30-year-old was arrested after police were called to a home twice following reports of an incident.
Trindall's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro said officers arrived at the location but left when they allegedly couldn't "detect" an offence.
She said the police returned to the home 15 minutes later when its alleged the 30-year-old assaulted another man.
"This is not a particularly strong prosecution case," Ms Munro told the court.
Trindall is also accused of two charges of stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of harm.
He has pleaded not guilty to the three allegations.
The court heard at the time of the alleged offending, Trindall was on bail for other matters.
In the separate matter, the 30-year-old is also charged with possessing a prohibited drug; hinder or resist police; and intimidate police officer.
He has previously pleaded guilty to the possess drug charge; and not guilty to the police charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said Trindall's criminal record "goes against him".
She said he had "serious and quite violent matters" on his record, and if found guilty of the charges before the court he could be facing a term of imprisonment.
Ms Munro said Trindall needed to be at liberty to "reintegrate into the community", secure employment, and attend medical appointments.
She said the 30-year-old was also concerned about potential "reprisal attacks" on his dog which is at the home of where the alleged assault took place.
"He is concerned for the welfare of that dog," Ms Munro said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said due to the "build up" of matters she would be refusing the 30-year-old bail.
She said she would be ordering a welfare check on Trindall's dog to remove the animal from the home.
"I am concerned about his dog as well," she said.
From the dock, Trindall raised concerns about who would look after his pet while he was ordered to stay behind bars.
"Where are they going to put the dog?" he asked during the court proceedings.
Trindall will stay behind bars until he returns to court in December.
