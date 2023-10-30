A MAN accused of two "serious" drug supply charges in Tamworth has been ordered to stay behind bars.
Mark Evans appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court when he was refused bail for allegedly supplying cannabis and methamphetamine.
The 24-year-old is facing one charge of possessing a prohibited drug; and two supply charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court Evans was allegedly found with drugs down the back of his waist band, and in his bum bag, when he was arrested on the weekend.
"He's a large risk to the community," Sergeant Skivington said.
She said methamphetamine was something "affecting the community", and the matters had been referred to the state prosecutor (DPP).
Evans' Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Katherine Walker made an application to have the 24-year-old released from custody, and told the court "it's not a strong prosecution case".
She told the court the police facts don't ascertain the alleged drug was in fact methamphetamine.
Ms Walker offered up strong bail conditions and said the 24-year-old was willing to report daily to police; abstain from drugs and alcohol; abide by an overnight curfew; be of good behaviour; and attend all court dates.
"He has complied with court orders before," she said.
"He's not a violent person, and the risk to the community would be minimal."
The 24-year-old is also facing one count of custody of a knife in a public place; and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
Evans has not yet been required to enter pleas to the five charges.
Sergeant Skivington said the prosecution would be opposing his release due to a string of bail concerns.
She said the 24-year-old was a fail to appear risk, a danger to the community, and could commit further serious offences if released.
Sergeant Skivington said if Evans is convicted of the drug supply charges, the threshold for a custodial sentence would "undoubtedly" be crossed.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she could not find the bail conditions offered would reduce the concerns of the prosecution to an "acceptable level".
"I'll be refusing him bail today," Ms Soars said.
Evans will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in November.
