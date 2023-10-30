The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Bede Burke, 63, faced a District Court sentence hearing on Monday

By Sam McKeith
October 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bede Burke failed to notify a workplace safety regulator after a labourer was seriously injured. Picture from file.
Bede Burke failed to notify a workplace safety regulator after a labourer was seriously injured. Picture from file.

An ex-NSW Nationals chairman who failed to notify a workplace safety regulator after a labourer on his farm was seriously injured lied to the man's family after the incident, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.