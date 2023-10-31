The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council special rate variation, what happens now?

Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:13pm
The community consultation period on a proposal to increase Tamworth's rates by 36.3 per cent across the next two years has officially closed, and ratepayers will spend the next month anxiously awaiting the results.

