The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth's Olympic pool opening dates set for upcoming summer season

By Newsroom
October 31 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The city's swimmers will be delighted to know that the Olympic Pool's opening dates have been confirmed for the 2023/24 season, but with reduced hours to start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.