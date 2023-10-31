The city's swimmers will be delighted to know that the Olympic Pool's opening dates have been confirmed for the 2023/24 season, but with reduced hours to start.
Tamworth city pool on Kable Avenue will open daily from Monday, November 6, between 12pm and 6:30pm.
While Tamworth South and West War Memorial Swimming Pool [Scully], which is heated, will continue to open in the mornings to accommodate the swimming clubs and anyone looking for an early morning dip.
The season ramps up from Monday, November 20, when the Olympic Pool will operate at full capacity.
It will be open from 5:30am until 6:30pm Monday to Friday, and from 7am until 6:30pm on both days of the weekend.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.