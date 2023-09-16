The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council seeks 36.3 per cent rate rise: Mayor Russell Webb

By Cr Russell Webb
September 17 2023 - 5:30am
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb announced a six-week community consultation period for council's plan to increase rates by 36.3 per cent. Picture by Gareth Gardner
There's a lot being said about the proposal to seek a Special Rate Variation to increase rates above the rate peg. Discussion is exactly the intention of Councillors in deciding at this week's Council meeting to start a conversation with our community about it. But it's important to have the facts on a matter like this which is so important for us all. I urge community members to come straight to the source to get the information you need to understand why Council is considering applying for a Special Rate Variation. We have a range of documents and information online at https://haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/srv and next month there will also be webinars and face-to-face information sessions at locations across our region.

