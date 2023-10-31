What a difference a week makes.
Last weekend, the sailing race on Lake Keepit was abandoned due to wild northwesterly winds, with gusts up to 60kph. But on the Sunday just passed, October 29, two tightly fought heats of the Spring Cup took place.
The line honours were shared between Hugh Evans and Mick Bradfield with one win each. The wind was light and variable, a very familiar scenario for Lake Keepit.
Results
Heat 2 Spring Cup:
Fastest time
Hugh Evans
First to Start
Mick Bradfield
Heat 3 Spring Cup
Fastest Time
Doug Whiteman, Marie 14 cat
First to Start
Hugh Evans
Next Sunday, on November 3, heat three of the Club Championship will take place.
