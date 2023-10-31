The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Would you know what to do if you were bitten by a snake?

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 31 2023 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you are bitten by a snake do not move and dial 000, that was the key message from Manilla paramedic Amy Ayres-Kimball to a group of outdoor workers with disabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.