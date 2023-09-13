Tamworth council is embarking on a series of community consultations in a bid to get the public on board with a proposed plan to increase rates by 36.3 per cent.
The consultation period for the rate rise has just kicked off, so the Leader stepped out to hear the community's early concerns, with ratepayers sharing a mix of reactions, from cautious curiosity to adamant animosity.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will host two webinars and six face-to-face information sessions starting on October 11.
Ratepayer Stephanie King said she'd be interested in attending a session to find out "what cost savings they've done so far and what the money will be used for."
She said she could see herself approving the increase, but needs to hear some very good reasons before getting fully on board.
"We have the money but we don't want to spend it on things that aren't valuable. Costs are going up everywhere, and of course we have to keep in mind that rate increases after this will be based on those higher rates," Ms King said.
Another resident said they were surprised to hear about the rate rise and wanted to find out more before voicing an opinion.
"I'm surprised it's so high and wonder why it's necessary ... I think it's a great council and compared to a lot of regional towns Tamworth is really prosperous," the ratepayer said.
According to council documents, TRC has been able to claw back $7.9 million in annual savings and $3.2 million in one-off savings in the last year, with the biggest budget boosters including increased sourcing of grant funding, introduction of "pavement stabilising" to replace "heavy patching" for roads, and a "reconfiguration of street sweeping and litter control".
The morning after council's latest meeting, mayor Russel Webb said about two thirds of the 36.3 per cent rate rise, if approved, would go to improving Tamworth's roads.
One ratepayer, who preferred to remain anonymous, said such a promise is ludicrous.
"They say they can't fund road repairs, but what did they do with the hundreds of millions they got off the state government to fix all the roads?" he said.
Council has also said in addition to roads, the rates increase would fund investment into Tamworth's ageing aquatic facilities, a multi-million dollar aquatic centre, and building a new animal pound.
One irate ratepayer, Julie, said she'd consider attending an online information session only to voice her disapproval with the plan.
"I just want to put my angst against it, I don't think they should put them up," she said.
"They promise so much and can't do it, so why say it? They're waiting on federal funds for the aquatic centre, and it would be a good thing for Tamworth, but they shouldn't tell people in town they're going to put it in until they know they can deliver."
With cost of living on the rise, some ratepayers told the Leader they're worried about their ability to pay the rates should the increase go through.
"It's going up 36.3 per cent and I get only a $2 per fortnight rise in my pension. I don't know how I'm going to pay for that," local resident Graham Hoad said.
But Mr Hoad also said he's in support of many of council's spending priorities, particularly roads and the new aquatic centre.
He said he'll have to carefully weigh up his priorities against his household budget, and he's got a lot of questions he wants TRC to answer.
"What are they going to do with the rate rise? Where is it going to be spent? Is it going back into something that suits us or something that suits council?" Mr Hoad said.
Once the community consultation period ends, council will meet in November to decide whether to submit a special rate variation application to IPART.
As for the time in between, the mayor says he implores the public to get involved and make their voices heard.
"What I'm suggesting to the community is they need to go to the information sessions. They may be outspoken against it, but they need to understand what it's going to look like into the future if we don't do something," Cr Webb said.
Residents can make a public submission or register to attend an information session at https://haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/srv
This consultation period ends on October 31, 2023.
