Fashionistas wearing Australian designed outfits sashayed on the catwalk to raise funds for disadvantaged Tamworth school children.
The fashion parade fundraiser was organised by the Tamworth Evening View Club (TEVC) and held at the Tamworth Community Centre at 10am on Friday, September 8.
TEVC president Marilyn Binney said all the money will go towards the ten children the club sponsors via the Smith Family' s Learning for Life program.
"We don't know who they are. We don't know their names. But we sponsor them through our club," Ms Binney told the Leader.
"There's a lot of children out there who don't have breakfast, school uniforms, shoes, books, who can't go on excursions because they don't have the money, it just goes on and on. So this is a very important role."
Ms Binney said she hopes the combined ticketed event and raffle raises at least $2000 for the local children.
The nine models from the TEVC's 70 members strutted their stuff on the runway, showcasing about 28 outfits from Peel Street's Blue Illusion boutique's latest Spring collection.
Blue Illusion manager Felicity Downes said the outfits were all inspired by French artists, with a focus on the 19th century impressionist Claude Monet.
"We are featuring French-inspired fashion to cater for all age groups," Ms Downes said.
"So there's plenty of beautiful pinks, purples, mauves to greens... the beautiful fresh colours [of Spring].
"And we focus on sustainable fabrics, including French linen, cotton, Australian wool, and we've got a new hemp and linen blend fabric."
