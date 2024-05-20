Wallabadah shows what can be achieved when a community comes together

Third time's the charm for Wallabadah as hundreds of visitors were left feeling ecstatic about the small town's annual "The Way It Was" festival on May 18 and 19.
Organisers estimate at least 700 people attended over the festival's two days, an impressive feat for a town of only 400 residents and an improvement on last year's numbers.
Manager of Wallabadah Station and one of the festival's chief organisers, Tim Mackie, said the event's success is mostly due to the hard work of local supporters and volunteers.
"It's an event run by the entirety of the community. The P&C do breakfast and they get a slice of the pie, the Red Cross do the canteen and they get a slice of the pie, the racecourse reserve trust get a slice of the pie from the gate takings," Mr Machie said.
"The concept of it all is that the profit for the community is not measured financially, it's measured by its participation and how well the event is received."
And received well it was, with smiling families streaming through the gate all weekend.
"Even on the Sunday, which we don't really promote, because the weather was a fair bit finer we still had loads of people coming through the gate," Mr Mackie said.
Organiser Melanie Jenkins said she noticed an uptick in visitors from outside the region this year, something she says is a good sign for the festival's future.
"It was a lovely day. I think people enjoyed being out and about, and we got people from across NSW which was nice, some people from Newcastle, from the North Coast, it was a great vibe," Ms Jenkins said.
"The market stalls were from Wallabadah, Tamworth, Werris Creek, Quirindi, Nundle, and Aberdeen was probably the furthest away so it's just great for them to be able to get their business out there,"
Organisers say they aim to build on the festival's success "slowly but surely," potentially adding more attractions to its trademark horse ploughing, dog trials, and vintage machinery in future years.
But the small town isn't looking to grow the event too quickly and Mr Mackie says he's proud of what they've been able to deliver while only charging a $5 fee at the gate.
"A family could go there and have a good day's entertainment for $25. I don't know what the Red Cross was selling cups of tea for but I'm sure it wasn't a fortune," he said.
The $2300 raised through ticket sales will go straight into preserving the local race track and jockey club facilities with a long-term goal of using the site for weddings, private functions, and other large-scale events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.