Residents 'totally gutted' by news rejected development may still go ahead

A community in North Tamworth feels shocked and betrayed as members learn a controversial development they thought was defeated might still go ahead.
Gorman Street residents are ready to reignite their push against a proposed child care facility they say will bring too much traffic to their narrow strip of road.
"It's very obvious that the street is far too narrow. It's unsuitable for any commercial property, especially something that's going to bring that much traffic," neighbouring resident Amanda Rooney said.
"It's a laneway, it's not even a street."
Due to the community's traffic concerns Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) refused to grant approval to a development application for the 100-place child care centre on 7-9 Gorman Street in September last year.
But the developer behind the proposal has taken TRC to the Land and Environment Court seeking to overturn the decision, arguing the proposed facility passes all relevant NSW planning regulations.
At TRC's most recent meeting, councillors discussed the latest from those court proceedings in a confidential session and voted in favour of a recommendation made by council staff, part of which hasn't been made public.
The publicly-available portion of the report councillors voted on mentions proposed changes to the childcare centre and advocates TRC entering a S34, or conciliation agreement with the developer.
"Following without prejudice discussions, the Applicant proposed amendments to the development and has provided amended material supporting those amendments," the report says.
"Council's consultant traffic expert and legal representatives have recommended that Council agree to enter into a s34 agreement, subject to conditions, on the basis that these amendments address and resolve Council's reasons for refusal and contentions raised in the proceedings."
Gorman Street resident Tulsa Heard told the Leader he feels "totally gutted" to learn his and his neighbours' two-year battle against the development might be in vain.
"It's a total turnaround of trust. They listened to our point of view, sided with us, and then have entered conciliation with the builder without our consultation," Mr Heard said.
"We've had no say. We don't know what the conciliation is, we don't know what the proposed changes are, we don't know anything."
Mr Heard and several other Gorman Street residents said TRC told them they'd be informed of any relevant court proceedings, that they'd be able to attend a hearing, and that the Lands and Environment Court would conduct a site visit.
"None of this has happened. Instead behind our back - and it is behind our back - the legal process hasn't looked after the residents. It's only looking after one person," he said.
A TRC spokesperson said councillors supported a recent recommendation to "enter into a Section 34 Agreement with the applicant, subject to the conditions set out in the [confidential] report" and they authorised the General Manager to finalise terms of the agreement and sign it on Council's behalf.
The spokesperson said parties involved in the Land and Environment court may have a Section 34 Conference to discuss and identify issues in dispute, consider options and try to reach agreement.
The confidential discussions are presided over by an impartial Commissioner of the Court.
The spokesperson said TRC does not comment on matters that are either dealt with in closed session, are confidential, or relate to ongoing legal proceedings.
"The Gorman Street matter was dealt with in a closed session of last week's meeting because the report dealt with advice to Council about litigation and the advice would be privileged from production in legal proceedings on the grounds of legal professional privilege,'' the spokesperson said.
