The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Residents 'totally gutted' by news rejected development may still go ahead

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 20 2024 - 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gorman Street residents Phil Wood, Jenny Wood, Tulsa Heard, Don Pannan and Jan Campbell stand in opposition to a proposal for a 100-place childcare centre. Picture by Peter Hardin
Gorman Street residents Phil Wood, Jenny Wood, Tulsa Heard, Don Pannan and Jan Campbell stand in opposition to a proposal for a 100-place childcare centre. Picture by Peter Hardin

A community in North Tamworth feels shocked and betrayed as members learn a controversial development they thought was defeated might still go ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.