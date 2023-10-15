Bicentennial Park came alive on Sunday as residents laced up their shoes and went walking for a charitable cause.
The 'Choosing Hope' charity walk, organised by not-for-profit Bears of Hope, gathered individuals for a stroll of remembrance in support of families struggling with the loss of a pregnancy or infant.
The charity says every day in Australia, three babies under the age of one die, six are stillborn, and a miscarriage occurs every 3.5 minutes, all of which can cause intense suffering and distress for parents and families.
With the 'Choosing Hope' walk, Bears of Hope aims to raise money to provide comfort, support and counselling to bereaved families, working alongside hospitals, GP's, obstetricians, and IVF Clinics throughout Australia.
Adults registered for the walk online for $20 per ticket, bringing their children along for $5 each.
Walkers interested in taking steps for Bears of Hope's cause can join the ongoing 'Walk your Way' virtual event by signing up online to help raise funds and awareness until the end of October.
Similar walks were hosted in Sydney, Brisbane, and five other locations across Australia, raising more than $125,000 for the charity so far.
