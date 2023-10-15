The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Bears of Hope hosts charity walk in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 15 2023 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bicentennial Park came alive on Sunday as residents laced up their shoes and went walking for a charitable cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.