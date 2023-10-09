Tamworth Southside Uniting Church hosted a country-style high tea on Saturday, October 7, to raise about $2000 for BackTrack Youth Works.
Event coordinator Jeannine Lewis said the high tea was a sellout, with just over 100 people taking part.
BackTrack founder and director Bernie Shakeshaft was the event's guest speaker, who discussed the positive impact the BackTrack program has had for so many young people in need of support and a helping hand.
Tamworth Southside Uniting Church fundraisier afternoon teas have been an annual event for a number of years, however, had a break during COVID-19.
Ms Lewis said the organising committee always tried to find somebody local to support.
"We decided to support BackTrack this year because of the important rehabilitation work the program undertakes," she said.
A combination of raffles and donations, along with a percentage of entry tickets combined to raise the funds for BackTrack.
During the afternoon, entertainment was provided by local country singer Sally-Anne Whitten and the Southside Uniting Church Men's Choir.
