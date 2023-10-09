The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Southside Uniting Church raises funds for disadvantaged youth

By Emma Downey
October 10 2023 - 8:00am
Tamworth Southside Uniting Church hosted a country-style high tea on Saturday, October 7, to raise about $2000 for BackTrack Youth Works.

