Show your support for SES by signing rescue truck

Tamworth residents are being invited to show their support for local NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers by writing a message of thanks on an SES heavy rescue vehicle on Fitzroy Street this Wednesday, May 22.
The event coincides with Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day), when communities across the state are encouraged to wear orange to show their support and appreciation for local NSW SES volunteers.
It's in recognition of National Volunteer Week, Australia's largest celebration of volunteering. This special event provides an opportunity to highlight the important role of volunteers and invites people not currently volunteering to give it a go.
Units in the North Western Zone have had a busy year already, responding to more than 500 incidents, while also supporting other agencies in incident management roles.
NSW SES North Western Zone Commander Tammy Shepley said WOW Day will be a chance for the community to acknowledge volunteers who give up their time to serve others.
"We are asking our community to show their support for our tireless volunteers by wearing orange on Wednesday. I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who gives up their time to serve their community," Chief Superintendent Shepley said.
"Our dedicated volunteers show up time and time again to assist their community in floods and storms, so we want to make sure they know their work doesn't go unnoticed."
"They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need, so it's a great opportunity to reflect on their remarkable service and integral role they play in the community."
For more information about how to get involved in WOW Day, visit https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/wowday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.