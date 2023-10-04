Avid swimmers will have to wait a few more weeks to access the city pool on Kable Avenue.
Tamworth's Olympic Pool will remain closed for another coupe of weeks, "as has been the practice in previous years", according to council.
A spokesperson for the council said while our region had been experiencing above average temperatures throughout September, the water [over one million litres] had not warmed up enough to enable the facility to be opened to the public and user groups.
The water needs to reach 24 degrees Celsius, a mark key user groups, including Tamworth City Swimming Club, require.
And the situation won't be helped by a predicted drop in temperatures later this week.
It's likely it will take another few weeks for the pool to reach the optimal temperature.
"As happens most years, there are no bookings for the facility until November," the council said in a statement.
On the flip side, Tamworth West and South Memorial Pool [Scully] is a heated facility and will open on Monday, October 9 as planned.
"It has been proven in previous years that the heated water at Scully can accommodate all pool usage in this early part of the season," the council statement read.
On another note, the splash pad near Hopscotch at the Tamworth Regional Playground is open.
Council had been waiting on a new part, which has arrived.
The water attraction is open daily from 8am to 7pm.
