People often respond to success in one of two ways.
They either feel pressured to live up to their achievements, or become more self-assured in the knowledge that their methods are proven.
Leading in to the opening round of the 2023/24 cricket season, Tait Jordan is squarely in the latter camp.
The third-year Tamworth City United captain still feels the glow of success after his side's first premiership win in 26 years last April and said he is "less jittery" than he was during his first two preseasons in charge.
"It just gives you a calming influence," Jordan said.
"Because you know, all of a sudden, that you can do it ... coming into this year, I feel a lot calmer.
"I'm not as nervous and questioning myself. Once you win, it becomes a habit, so hopefully we can keep the habit and we should be alright."
The 27-year-old opening bowler will lead United from the front this weekend in a grand final rematch against North Tamworth.
The two sides will face off in a day-night fixture at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, which Jordan said has a decidedly different texture given the newly-minted targets on their backs.
"There's a bit of a different feeling, going from the hunter to the hunted, so to speak," he said.
"Everyone seems to up their game when they play the reigning champions or the best team in the comp, everyone seems to up their game.
"So I think it will feel a bit different."
As the minor premiers in 2022/23, North Tamworth were one of the favourites throughout the year to win the final.
Jordan knows the Redbacks will be "hungry to amend the defeat", and to start the new season on the best possible note, but said early signs from City United's training sessions have left him feeling optimistic.
"We've had a pretty strong turnout," he said.
"We're keeping it pretty relaxed, but we'll ramp it up this week ... we've had good numbers, and we're definitely keen to defend the title."
Jordan's newfound confidence in his captaincy has also given him more time on the field.
Having begun his Tamworth cricket career as a young, hot-headed quick whose only goal was to bowl fast and belt the ball a long way when batting, the father of three has now found himself more patient, willing to back his and the team's abilities, and ready to grab the big moments when they arise.
"I like to take the game on, so I like to push that side in my captaincy," Jordan said.
"But in those big games, there's moments in cricket and all sport where, if you let them get away from you, the game can change. So I think it's about knowing when those moments are, and knowing what to do, who to go to, and back yourself."
