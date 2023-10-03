Tamworth-based Central Hospitality Group has dominated the regional business awards, crowned 2023 Business of the Year and taking another three categories at a ceremony at the Powerhouse Hotel on Tuesday.
Central Hospitality's Jye Segboer - owner of the Pig and Tinder, CH Boutique, Deco Wine and Bar, The Bureau cafe, The Pavillion, and Hopscotch - said the company is committed to providing opportunities for people to stay in the area.
"We're very passionate about the Tamworth region and we hope that we continue to keep growing and keep creating opportunities," he said.
Mr Segboer started work at McDonalds as a 14-year-old.
He opened the CH Boutique at the once-named Central Hotel on Peel Street in 2014, following a career working his way up the hospitality ladder.
"Growing our business has been challenging but it's been very rewarding and it's been a lot of sacrifice. My partner and I both work seven days a week and we put everything we have into it," Mr Segboer said.
The organisation walked away with awards for 2023 Business of the Year, Employer of Choice, Outstanding Business Leader, and Excellence in Large Business.
The other nine awards went to: Jesse Martin from Everingham Solomons for Employee of the Year; FPM Cereal Milling Systems for Excellence in Innovation; Chloe Gowland from Happy Smiles Dental for Outstanding Young Business Leader; and Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) for Outstanding Community Organisation.
EnviroAg Drones won an award for Outstanding Start Up, Wall's Honey Co for Excellence in Micro Business, Tamworth Business Chamber for Outstanding Chamber, and C7EVEN for Excellence in Small Business and Employer of Choice (20 or less staff).
The winners will now go on to compete at the highly-competitive State Business Awards to be held in Sydney on Thursday, November 9.
Business NSW Regional President Tim Coates said the business awards ceremonies are a "hotly contested field" and a great benchmark for other companies in the region.
"So to see my friends, my colleagues, and people I look up to like Jye win four awards is fantastic," Mr Coates said.
Business NSW Regional Director, Diane Gray said the awards "celebrate and showcase" the diverse array of talent across the region's business community.
"This year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2023," Ms Gray said.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
