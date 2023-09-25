Oxley Vale Attunga captain Laura Redgrove admits the final minutes of Saturday's Tamworth Women's Premier Division grand final are "a bit of a blur".
What's not, is the jubilation of being crowned the 2023 season champions; even if it hasn't completely sunk in.
"I think some of us are almost still in shock," Redgrove said.
"Like I still almost don't believe it at times that we did beat them."
The 'them' is minor premiers Tamworth FC.
Going into the decider the Mushies had lost three previous three meetings, including the major semi-final, where they were outplayed and went down 5-2.
But they turned the tables in the one that mattered, prevailing 2-1 to claim the premiers' tag.
"We're over the moon that we won, but it was also just a great game," she said.
"That's all we really wanted in the end, we wanted to have a really competitive game and that's what happened.
"It was close and it really could have gone either way."
Both sides had passages through the game where they had the majority of the attack.
FC struck first and led 1-nil at half-time.
The Mushies then levelled relatively early in the second half before Emily Kavanagh broke the deadlock off a corner from Kaila Musumeci deep into the 90 minutes.
After that, the goalkeeper said it is all a bit of a blur, although she does remember FC having a fair bit of attack.
"But the girls did well to shut them down," she said.
"But, there was one opportunity and I was like somebody get in front of her please. Then the ref blew the whistle and I was like great... it's done... we won."
She praised the effort of her side in that last five-10 minutes.
"It was amazing and I think that's sort of what won us the game," she said.
"We spoke to some of the FC girls after the game and they were like you guys just wanted it more than us."
Redgrove spoke about just wanting to go out there and "lay it all out there on the field" and "show what we can actually do", especially after what happened in the semi-final. Very disappointed in their performance, there was an element of wanting to prove a point.
She also touched on what was something of a coaching masterstroke from Steve Doherty.
One of, if not the, "cleverest coach" she's known, he changed up their formation for the grand final; playing four in the backline instead of the customary three they had throughout the season.
"We knew that their strength is playing through balls and having their attackers run onto them," Redgrove said.
"But they've also got these two really strong centre-mids in Chloe (Nott) and Bec (Wrightson) so we knew that we just had to have somebody near them all the time to kind of shut them down and not let them play the ball through and also have those shots outside."
The changed helped them to "shut all of that down".
In the earlier Division 2 grand final, Quirindi FC defeated Kootingal District White 9-1.
