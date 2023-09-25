In a revitalisation of community spirit, the young learners of Ekidna Tamworth School of Early Learning have resumed their much-anticipated visits to Cottage Homes, a residential care facility in East Tamworth.
These cherished outings, which had been temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are back with renewed enthusiasm, offering a beacon of joy and companionship for both generations.
Every fortnight, the group of preschoolers, guided by their teachers, embark on a 30-minute journey through Tamworth's scenic neighborhoods. Their destination: Cottage Homes, where they join hands, or rather tiny fingers, with the elderly residents residing there.
The benefit of these visits are twofold.
For the young explorers, it's a delightful adventure that takes them beyond the classroom walls, introducing them to the broader world of their community.
For the residents of Cottage Homes, these visits hold immeasurable value.
Many of the elderly residents, some of whom have limited family interactions, have come to eagerly embrace the arrival of their young friends.
The preschoolers' vibrant presence lights up the facility, bringing smiles and laughter that can be felt throughout.
"We're here so the children can come out into the community and interact with the residents of Cottage Homes. It's a fantastic way for the kids to be involved in their own learning and interact with older people they might not normally get the chance to interact with," Ekidna educator Jennifer Todd said.
The resumption of these visits has been especially heartening after COVID put a temporary stop to these outings, and Ekidna Tamworth is thrilled to have rekindled this cherished tradition.
During their visits, the preschoolers engage in various activities with the elderly residents, from arts and crafts to singalong sessions.
These interactions not only foster bonds but also create lasting memories for both generations.
"I really enjoy these visits. I usually join in but I'm sitting out this time. I like to join in on playing the games and it's good to get some social interaction," Cottage Homes resident Richard Eather said.
As the laughter of children and elders echoes through the halls of Cottage Homes, the Ekidna Tamworth School of Early Learning continues to exemplify the power of community engagement and intergenerational connection.
