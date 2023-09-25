A CYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after a car and a bike collided on Tamworth's main street.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Peel and Tribe streets at about 11.40am on Sunday, September 24, following reports of a crash.
At the scene, officers attached to the Oxley Police District found a 41-year-old male cyclist and a red commodore sedan had collided.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene before he was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews in a serious condition.
The driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, was uninjured.
In the wake of the crash, police appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
In an online statement, officers asked anyone who witnesses a collision between a red commodore sedan, and a cyclist to contact Tamworth Police Station.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.
