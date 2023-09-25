The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Cyclist and car collide at Peel and Tribe street intersection, Oxley police investigating

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 41-year-old cyclist was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital. Picture file
The 41-year-old cyclist was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital. Picture file

A CYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after a car and a bike collided on Tamworth's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.