A TEENAGER is set to fight the allegation he damaged a sporting field in Tamworth.
Jack Skewes represented himself in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly damaging a grassed sporting field.
The 18-year-old denied the allegation he damaged the sporting field, which is owned by Tamworth Regional Council, between 6:20pm on April 13, 2023, and 6:45pm the following day.
"Not guilty," Skewes said when he fronted the Tamworth court.
It's the police case the Bendemeer man acted with intent, or was reckless as to causing the damage.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the 18-year-old a brief of evidence would now be served on him, and he would have to return to court to reply to the evidence gathered by the police.
"You come back and let the court know if you want to maintain your pleas," Ms Soars said.
If the 18-year-old continues to deny the charge after sifting through the evidence, the matter will be set down for hearing in the local court.
After hearing evidence and submissions, a magistrate will then decide if he is guilty, or not guilty of the damage property offence.
Skewes will return to court in October to reply to the brief of evidence.
