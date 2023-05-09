PLANS for a multi-million dollar lagoon-style pool need to be "reworked" according to one local councillor.
Tamworth Regional councillor Bede Burke has called on his fellow representatives to recognise that replacing a 50-metre swimming pool with what's been dubbed the 'Adventure Pool' is "inadequate" for everyday swimmers.
He said while he supported pushing ahead with designs and funding for the $12 million project, the council needs to proceed with caution.
"I struggle with it if we don't have a replacement for the facility," he said at a meeting on Tuesday night.
READ ALSO:
Cr Burke said the gates to the Olympic Swimming Pool needed to stay open until the new $67 million aquatic centre was ready to dive into.
"That would fix up the turmoil and angst we have in the community," he said.
The centre, which has been slated for construction within the sport and entertainment precinct, has secured $15 million in funding from the state government.
Federal funding is yet to be received.
Councillor Mark Rodda said losing the CBD pool before the aquatic centre is built would put competitive swimmers at a "distinct disadvantage".
"It will be a real problem for the swimming community," he said.
Despite concerns, councillors unanimously voted to push ahead with allocating $100,000 towards funding preliminary designs and approvals for the proposed pool, at a public meeting on Tuesday night.
It's anticipated full detailed designs and planning approvals will cost $725,000.
Councillor Phil Betts said although the organisation may cop some "flack", it was "absolutely important" to pursue the project.
He said the community had raised concerns ahead of building the Australian Equine and Livestock Centre (AELEC) and upgrades to Bicentennial Park, but both investments had proven to be a "success".
"This will be exactly the same," he said.
"It's the jewel in the crown of the Tamworth region."
Councillor Brooke Southwell said it was "crucial" to plan for the replacement of the town pool, and allocating the funds would help get the project "shovel ready".
She said the 'Adventure Pool', which is slated to include a lagoon style pool, splash area, change room facilities, social and recreational spaces and a cafe, will cater "for a full spectrum" of demographics within the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.